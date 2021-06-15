Small Sustainable Business Competes with Amazon’s Prime Day, Here's How
Save the EARTH while you Sleep!
New Brunswick, NJ: Natural mattress and bedding producer, White Lotus Home, has plans to compete with Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale this week.
— Marlon Pando, President & CEO
“Amazon bought Whole Foods four years ago, but we've been organic for forty,” says Marlon, President at White Lotus Home. “We've been ahead of their game for four decades, and we'd like to keep it that way.”
With the intention of encouraging people to “go green” and support small business this week instead of shopping Prime Day sales, White Lotus Home will be running deep sales on many of their all natural and organic products starting June 15th, and running until 24 hours after June 21st, which is Amazon’s Prime Day.
Patrons can expect to see sales on White Lotus Home’s handmade products including organic cotton mattresses, natural bedding, wool and cotton toppers, kapok pillows, and organic cotton pillows. The company even plans to give away travel pillows (up to $44 value) for free with any purchase of $200 or more.
White Lotus Home aims to cut down on waste during every aspect of their products’ life cycle. Using exclusively USA grown cotton for their products, the small business has purchased over 2,000,000 pounds of American grown cotton and more than 20,000 pounds of USA raised wool over the last four decades.
“We help our customers save the earth while they sleep!” says Marlon, President at White Lotus Home. “When you support a business like ours, there is a ripple effect. You get a long lasting, high quality, earth-friendly product to enjoy for years, and your money goes toward making even more of them.”
To learn more about White Lotus Home’s Green Prime Week sales, you can visit www.whitelotushome.com and subscribe to their newsletter for more details.
