ValueHealth and Ortho Florida Announce Joint Venture to Bring Value-Based Orthopedic Surgical Care to Florida
ValueHealth, LLC, the national leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ and Ortho Florida, LLC, partner to transform surgical care in Florida.
Our partnership with Ortho Florida will transform the delivery of value-based care in Florida.”LEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, and Ortho Florida, LLC, an organization of aligned orthopedic surgeons committed to advancing value-based care in Florida, today announced a joint venture to create a high-value network of orthopedic focused surgery centers.
The strategic partnership will expand value-based care in the state of Florida with the development of multiple surgery centers focused on hyperspecialty orthopedic programs with an emphasis on providing higher quality outcomes at lower costs. These state-of-the-art outpatient facilities will offer an enhanced patient experience and cost-effective surgical care which also provides better accessibility for local communities.
“Our partnership with Ortho Florida will transform the delivery of value-based care in Florida,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “We will do this by tapping into ValueHealth’s expertise and reputation for developing demand matching surgical networks and Ortho Florida’s best-in-class physician members who are committed to advancing orthopedic surgical care.”
The network will provide a high-quality care setting for Ortho Florida patients by leveraging ValueHealth’s forward-moving technology platform that manages risk-sharing, warranty contracts, and bundled payment programs, overcoming obstacles that have slowed this transformation before ValueHealth. The platform will allow Ortho Florida physician members to thrive within their practice setting while reducing surgical spend and avoidable cost variation. In addition, the platform enables practices to benefit from the ValueHealth model’s unprecedented net promotor scores over 97%.
“We are excited to join ValueHealth and bring higher-quality, lower cost value-based care to patients in Florida,” says Ortho Florida CEO, Dane Trask. “ValueHealth is aligned with our strategic and patient-centered care goals to improve access to high-quality care. With this partnership, Ortho Florida physician members will continue to raise the standards by improving patient outcomes following orthopedic surgical procedures.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
About Ortho Florida
Ortho Florida is owned solely and equitably by its member physicians. Each solo or group practice whose physicians join Ortho Florida becomes its own care center under the “umbrella” of Ortho Florida. The design of Ortho Florida allows each care center to retain as much individuality and independence as legally possible while satisfying both the federal and state definitions of a group practice. In the eyes of the public, each care center can maintain the same identity they had as solo or group physician practices prior to joining Ortho Florida. The physicians at each care center can maintain the same employees, practice patterns, call coverage and income distribution formulas, as long as the policies are compliant. Furthermore, the Ortho Florida practice model gives physicians the potential for more flexibility and mobility in regards to their practice setting.
