Kentucky’s Ale-8-One hires former Coca-Cola Consolidated Executive, Philip “PC” Roy as National Sales Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic soda brand, Ale-8-One, hires former Coca-Cola Consolidated executive, Philip “PC” Roy, as National Sales Director. This newly created position will manage and oversee outside distribution partners and national key accounts, including Walmart and Kroger retailers. Roy has over 20 years of beverage experience working at Coca-Cola Consolidated. This high-profile addition to the Ale-8-One team coincides with the Brand’s 95-year anniversary this summer. On July 13, 2021, Ale-8-One will celebrate a near-century of bottling success as the ginger flavored soda of choice in the Bluegrass and the surrounding region.
“This is an exciting time for us as a Company. We are thrilled to welcome PC to the Ale-8-One family. His experience and depth of knowledge in sales speaks for itself. As National Sales Director, PC will take the lead with our major partners as we look to the future and expanding the Brand’s overall retail footprint. ” – Ellen McGeeney, President and COO, Ale-8-One Bottling Co.
About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest, privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott, developed the recipe, and to this day, his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, available nationwide online, available in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and can be found at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and Fresh Market. For more information, visit ale8one.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Niki Dec
“This is an exciting time for us as a Company. We are thrilled to welcome PC to the Ale-8-One family. His experience and depth of knowledge in sales speaks for itself. As National Sales Director, PC will take the lead with our major partners as we look to the future and expanding the Brand’s overall retail footprint. ” – Ellen McGeeney, President and COO, Ale-8-One Bottling Co.
About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest, privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott, developed the recipe, and to this day, his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, available nationwide online, available in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and can be found at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and Fresh Market. For more information, visit ale8one.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Niki Dec
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
email us here