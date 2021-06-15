Dallas-area Espresso Magic is bringing the first business of its kind to the DFW Metroplex.

Fresh, luxury, organic, and high-quality coffee for workplaces looking to provide next-level espressos to their employees.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondering how it works? Espresso Magic provides a high-quality, top-of-the-line espresso machine (think: real milk, rich espresso, and unparalleled taste) to each office they work with. With fresh espresso beans and fresh milk — and a machine that’s serviced by the Espresso Magic team — offices across the metroplex can redefine the term “coffee break.”

The super-automatic espresso machines provided by the Espresso Magic team are free. All your business will pay for? Espresso beans and milk. With Espresso Magic’s affordable, simple plans (no upfront costs) and an easy-to-cancel policy, your team — and your clients — can start enjoying espressos at work before you can say “it’s like magic.”

Here’s an inside look at the Espresso Magic process:

• Delivery of your equipment and maintenance is included with every Super Automatic Espresso Machine

• Espresso Magic provides real espresso beans and milk (not powdered milk)

• Machines are maintained to ensure you get the best tasting gourmet coffee and espressos for your office

• Your dedicated Espresso Magic team is happy to help with additional deliveries, maintenance requests, and anything else you might need to delight your colleagues and office guests

• No contracts required and you do not need to remove any machines you currently have

For a limited time, Espresso Magic is offering one-week trials for businesses across the DFW metroplex — no contracts required. If you’re ready to take the next step to providing an office experience that reminds your employees of their value, Espresso Magic is here for you.

Find out more about Espresso Magic at their website, espressomagicdallas.com, and get in touch with the team via email (info@espressomagicdallas.com) or by phone at 972-245-4400.