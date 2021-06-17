DB Results Partners With AgileBlue to Bring Greater Cybersecurity to Customers

DB Results announced today that it has partnered with AgileBlue’s SOCaaS, to help businesses better defend against growing cybersecurity threats.

With an ever-increasing incidence of cyberattacks and data breaches, companies around the globe are under constant pressure to meet data security objectives. DB Results’ help their customers transform their businesses through the power of digital. DB Results services help businesses move from strategy to reality. With its customer’s needs in mind, the company selected AgileBlue as a SOCaaS partner for its managed service offerings providing advanced security, breach mitigation, and breach response capabilities.

“Today more than ever it is critical to have a reliable, efficient and robust cyber security strategy in place in order to build and maintain customer trust in your business,” said Chris Pearce, Managing Partner at DB Results. “AgileBlue’s SOC-as-a-service platform has a proven track-record in detecting threats fast and accurately across entire digital infrastructure and cloud service solutions.”

By partnering with AgileBlue, DB Results is now able to guide clients to assess risk, secure and protect sensitive data, and effectively respond to regulatory requirements for their organization.

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a SOC-as-a-Service platform that’s proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, detection and response to identify cyber threats before a breach occurs.

About DB Results

DB Results is a global digital business consulting and technology company, providing leadership in agile and digital transformation projects that drive successful business change.

