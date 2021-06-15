Yukon Medical Receives Approval to Sell 13mm Vialok® Non-Vented Vial Adapter in Canada
Yukon Medical's non-vented vial access devices are a great choice for use on small, low volume vials.
We are excited to have this opportunity to expand our commercialization of Vialok in Canada and provide our global customers with more choices for injectable drug preparation.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yukon Medical proudly announces that it has received approval from Health Canada to sell their 13mm Non-Vented Vial Adapter throughout the country. Yukon says that their Vialok Vented and Non-Vented Vial Adapter options give healthcare practitioners more flexibility when choosing the best solution for their needs. Vialok Non-Vented Vial Adapters are used to access standard drug vials for needle-free drugs preparation and administration. The novel shrouded spike design ensures easy attachment and superior vial security with standard 13mm and 20mm vials. According to Todd Korogi, CEO, Yukon Medical, “We are excited to have this opportunity to expand our commercialization of Vialok in Canada and provide our global customers with more choices for injectable drug preparation.”
— Todd Korogi, CEO, Yukon Medical
About Vialok™ Vial Access Devices
Yukon Medical’s Vialok product line addresses a wide range of needle-free vial access needs. The Vialok family of products comprises of vented, non-vented, and filtered single vial access devices, as well as Yukon Medical’s dual vial access device. Vialok products simplify drug preparation while considering healthcare professionals with easy vial attachment and superior vial security.
About Yukon Medical
Yukon Medical is a leading developer of innovative pharmaceutical preparation and delivery devices, with a focus on reconstitution at the point of care and injectable drug delivery. Yukon Medical is dedicated to delivering innovative products that simplify drug preparation, increase caregiver safety, and improve patient care.
Todd Korogi
Yukon Medical, LLC
+1 919-595-8250
email us here