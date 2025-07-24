Yukon Medical Receives EU MDR Certification, Paving the Way for Product Expansion in the EU

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yukon Medical, a leader in innovative drug delivery and medical device solutions, is proud to announce the receipt of our EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) compliance certification.Previously certified under the Medical Device Directive (MDD), Yukon Medical has long been committed to providing high-quality, compliant products to the European market. However, under the new MDR requirements, companies must update their quality systems and technical documentation to maintain compliance with an increased focus on patient safety through gathering and acting on clinical feedback. Without MDR certification, Yukon was restricted from introducing new products or making significant changes to existing ones in the EU.With this certification now achieved, Yukon Medical is fully compliant with the MDR and is positioned to expand its product offerings and implement enhancements across its portfolio in Europe.Todd Korogi, CEO of Yukon Medical, shared his thoughts on the achievement:“Achieving MDR certification is no small feat—it’s a rigorous, complex process that demands precision, perseverance, and a deep commitment to quality. I couldn’t be more proud of our team for their dedication and resilience in reaching this goal. This certification not only validates the integrity of our products but also opens the door for us to serve patients and partners throughout Europe with new and improved solutions.”The MDR certification ensures that Yukon Medical’s products meet the highest standards of safety and performance, reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare.For more information about Yukon Medical and its product offering, please visit www.yukonmedical.com

