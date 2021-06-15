Cryptocurrency Data Aggregator, Zabo Named as Finalist In 3 Categories at the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards
Account Aggregation - Outstanding Technology Provider Blockchain - Outstanding Technology Provider Portfolio Analytics - Outstanding Technology Provider
We’re delighted to have been recognized in three categories at these prestigious awards and for our efforts in pioneering what we believe to be a pivotal tool for the wealth management industry.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zabo, the leading financial data aggregator for cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets, has today been announced as a finalist in three categories at the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards (the “Wealthies”) — the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners.
— Christopher Brown, Co-Founder and CEO at Zabo
The Wealthies is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations, and individuals that support financial advisor success. This year, an increasing number of crypto-centric companies have made the shortlist.
Organizers received a record-shattering number of nominations this year — more than 900 entries from 346 companies, an increase of over 40% from previous years.
221 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the firm or individual categories in the awards program.
With cryptocurrency’s shift into the mainstream and ascent as a major asset class, more and more financial advisors and wealth management technology platforms are adopting Zabo to help service the growing demand from clients.
Founded in 2018, Zabo provides an API that allows fintechs, financial services companies and wealth management platforms to connect to the thousands of exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrencies that power the next generation of financial products and services..
Launched earlier this year, Zabo‘s white-labeled cryptocurrency solution, Portfolio, enables financial advisors to effortlessly incorporate clients’ crypto assets into their traditional investment portfolios. With Zabo, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and financial advisors can now track their clients’ crypto assets and include it within their total assets under management (AUM).
The Portfolio dashboard integrates with 60+ of the most popular exchanges and wallets, providing detailed balance and transaction histories. This complete financial picture allows advisors to not only offer better advice to clients, but have a simple and effective way to include crypto under AUM for billing purposes.
Christopher Brown, Co-Founder and CEO at Zabo said: “We’re delighted to have been recognized in three categories at these prestigious awards and for our efforts in pioneering what we believe to be a pivotal tool for the wealth management industry. By leveraging cryptocurrency aggregation, wealth management platforms and financial advisors can start to understand their client’s entire financial picture in ways never before possible.”
A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong will choose the finalists and determine the winners of the Wealthies in New York City on September 9th.
About Zabo
Zabo is the leading financial data aggregator for cryptocurrency accounts, including cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets. Zabo’s API allows fintechs and financial services companies to connect to the thousands of exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrencies that power the next generation of financial products and services. For more information, please visit: zabo.com
About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site. For more information, please visit: https://www.wealthmanagement.com/
About Informa Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. For more information, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/
