Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 6.8 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market report.

The commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The scrubbers segment dominated the market with over 57% share and is expected to add over USD 1.4 million during the forecast period.

2. The commercial walk-behind scrubbers dominated the global market and account for around 52% of the market share.

3. The global sweepers market is likely to generate an additional revenue of nearly USD 892 million during the forecast period.

4. The ride-on sweepers are used for wide areas such as parking spaces and outdoor public facilities and the segment is growing at a CAGR of over 8%.

5. Europe is expected to generate an incremental revenue of over USD 0.71 billion during the forecast period.

6. Approximately 80%-90% of all engine-powdered cleaning equipment is propane-fueled, making it source for engine-powdered scrubbers and sweepers.

7. Contract cleaners accounts for majority of share of the market, accounting for approximately 14% of the global share.

8. The commercial scrubbers and sweepers market North America is expected to reach USD 2 billion during the forecast period.

9. Players such as Tennant invest approximately 3%-4% of sales in R&D.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, power, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 27 other vendors

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market – Segmentation

• The commercial walk-behind scrubber machines are eco-friendly and reduce the use of harmful chemicals. Some of the major brands that manufacture commercial walk-behind scrubbers are Nilfisk, Karcher, Comac, Bissell, Hawk, Sanitaire, and Clarke. Companies such as IPC Eagle and Tomcat manufacture green cleaning devices. Green cleaning ensures a reduced impact on human health and the environment.

• With innovations in battery technology, the demand for battery-powered scrubbers and sweepers is expected to grow during the forecast period. The battery-powered segment to witness an incremental growth of over USD 1.1 billion by 2026. The industrial and commercial floor cleaning machine manufacturers adopt lithium-ion batteries due to their higher productivity, longer runtime, zero maintenance, and lesser charging time.

• Contract cleaners form the largest segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers, with approximately 14% of the market share in 2020. Globally, contract cleaners form the most potential segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers. The rising trend of hiring professional cleaning services to maintain commercial spaces is expected to drive the market's growth.

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market by Products

• Scrubbers

• Walk-Behind

• Ride-On

• Stand-On

• Sweepers

• Walk-Behind

• Ride-On

• Manual

• Others

• Combination Machines

• Single Disc

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market by Power

• Battery

• Electrical

• Others

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market by End-User

• Contract Cleaning

• Food & Beverage

• Manufacturing

• Retail & Hospitality

• Transportation & Travel

• Warehouse & Distribution

• Healthcare

• Education

• Government

• Chemical & Pharmaceutical

• Others

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market – Dynamics

Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies in the cleaning process. One such ground-breaking innovation in terms of professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of autonomous or robotic cleaning technology. Automation is being increasingly adopted in all sectors of life. The adoption of automation and robotic technologies can bring about significant changes in the overall cleaning industry. Labor cost accounts for approximately 95% of the cleaning cost, and the use of robotics can greatly reduce the cost of cleaning. Presently, organizations of all kinds are getting aware of the impact that robotics and innovation could make on businesses as well as on employees. According to Boston Consulting Group, the productivity of a business could increase with robotics, which will account for about a 30% increase over the next decade. Robotics could help organizations to become more competitive and will be essential for small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of developing countries’ economies. Automation will benefit small companies to compete on a larger scale and where the labor market is compact.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

• Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

• Growing Investments in Research & Development

• Growing Demand for Cleanliness in Hospitality Industry

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market – Geography

North America, which includes the US and Canada, includes the largest economies in the world. North America is also the largest market for commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers and accounts for approximately 31% of the global market share. Both the US and Canada registered strong growth during 2020. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for cleaning services in the region. The demand for professional cleaning equipment is mainly driven by in-house cleaning facilities and professional contract cleaners. In the US, revenue from professional cleaning services grew by 3% in the last five years. The rising corporate profits have resulted in the increasing expenditure on cleaning services, thereby driving the sales of commercial cleaning equipment.

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Benelux

o Nordics

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o India

o Indonesia

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Columbia

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Turkey

Major Vendors

• Nilfisk

• Tennant

• Alfred Karcher

• Hako Group

• Factory Cat

Other Prominent Vendors

• Powr-Flite

• Numatic

• Amano

• Taski

• Bucher Industries

• IPC Solutions

• Cleanfix

• Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)

• NSS Enterprises

• Wetrok

• Bortek Industries

• Comac

• Tornado Industries

• Fimap

• Hefei GAOMEI

• Cimel

• Gadlee

• Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools

• Pacific Floorcare

• Eureka

• Boss Cleaning Equipment

• Hefter Cleantech

• Chaobao Cleaning Products

• Proquip

• RCM

• Lavor

• Polivac

