PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Releases Conference and Exhibit Schedule for 2021-2022

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company operating in the $18B veterinary market announced today its Conference and Exhibit Schedule for the remainder of 2021 and for the 2022 calendar year.

“We are looking forward to participating in the incredibly informative and educational Conferences and Exhibits scheduled for 2021 and 2022,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “These conferences provide us a tremendous opportunity to introduce to the world our Company and our initial veterinary medical device for the treatment of osteoarthritis, KUSH.”

The PetVivo Conference and Exhibit Schedule is as follows:

2021 Conference and Expo Month Date Location

VMX Veterinary Meeting and Expo June 5-9 Orlando, Florida

WVC Annual Conference September 5-9 Las Vegas, Nevada

American College of Veterinary Surgeons October 6-9 Chicago, Illinois

Pain Management Boot Camp October 20-22 Colorado Springs, Colorado

American Association of Equine Practitioners December 4-8 Nashville, Tennessee

2022

VMX Veterinary Meeting and Expo Jan 15-19 Orlando, Florida

MN Veterinary Medical Assn Annual Meeting February 10-12 Minneapolis, Minnesota

Veterinary Orthopedic Society Annual Meeting February 5-12 Snowmass Village, Colorado

Int’l Academy of Veterinary Pain Management April 3-5 Denver, Colorado

WVC Annual Conference March 6-9 Las Vegas, Nevada

American College of Veterinary Surgeons October 12-15 Portland, Oregon

American Association of Equine Practitioners November 18-22 San Antonio, Texas

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar matters that are not historical facts. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate, “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “seek,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meanings. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.