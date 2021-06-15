NAMB President and SRE.com Announce Partnership to launch SRE Marketplace
A new online destination will connect consumers with the nation’s professional mortgage originators.
Loan originators have struggled to find good new business leads and to forge strong partnerships with their partners in real estate sales. We will change that.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAMB President Kimber White and SRE.com President John G. Stevens, who is also a former president of that organization, have announced a partnership that will provide a new member benefit aimed at preparing loan originators to compete more effectively, both today and in the coming purchase money mortgage market. NAMB and SRE will cooperate to build a new online marketplace that will connect consumers with the mortgage loan originators of their choice.
— John G. Stevens, President SRE.com
“This new online destination will be the industry’s first true borrower-facing portal, where consumers can choose the professionals they want to serve them based on the actual experience of their peers,” White said. “At the same time, NAMB members can collect consumer ratings and reviews and add the human component in human-assisted eCommerce. It is like Amazon meets the real estate transaction!”
The SRE marketplace will include profiles for mortgage loan originators all across the United States. Consumers can create search terms for property type and mortgage loan expertise, such as condo, second home, investment property, single family, or any other mortgage type. Search results connect them with mortgage professionals who have been reviewed by past borrowers.
White pointed out that NAMB is always seeking partners that carry a similar philosophy in their business. “At NAMB, we support all lenders and your choice for whomever best supports you, your business and your borrowers. We’re NAMB for all. In SRE, we have found that true ally,” he said.
“For as long as I’ve been a part of this industry, loan originators have struggled to find good new business leads and to forge strong partnerships with their partners in real estate sales,” Stevens said. “We will change that by putting consumers at the center of the transaction and giving loan originators the opportunity to build out strong referral relationships easily. I’m very proud to be partnering with NAMB to bring this to the industry.”
Mortgage originators can claim their free profile now and begin interacting with consumers in a marketplace designed specifically for them, by visiting https://RPA.SRE.com.
ABOUT SRE.COM
SREDOTCOM d/b/a SRE.com is a global technology provider focused on creating online destinations that provide consumers with safe online spaces to discover, evaluate, purchase and review the products and services they need to live happier and more fulfilled lives. With an emphasis on human-assisted eCommerce, the company is creating the tools to put consumers in control of their most significant investments, namely their homes. Today, the company is working with mortgage brokers, real estate agents and real estate brokers to help them become Real Property Advisors (RPAs).™ The RPA is the future role of the real estate professional, allowing them to be the human element of the human-assisted eCommerce real estate transaction for today’s smart home buyer. To find out more, visit the company online at https://RPA.SRE.com.
About NAMB
The National Association of Mortgage Brokers is the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB members include small business owners, loan originators, account executives, and other industry professionals. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education opportunities and offers rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB’s active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with State Associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 910,000* licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 39,000* licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year.
