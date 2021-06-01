John G. Stevens Promoted to President of SRE.com
John G. Stevens, has been appointed to the office of President for SRE.com. Previously, he served as Chief Revenue Officer of SRE Mortgage Alliance Inc.
SRE.com will provide a marketplace where consumers can choose the professionals they want to serve them and get all the benefits of working with certified SRE Real Property Advisors.”TORRANCE, CA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRE.com announced today that John G. Stevens, has been appointed to the office of President. In his previous role he served as Chief Revenue Officer of SRE Mortgage Alliance Inc. In his new position, he will be responsible for building out the industry’s first true borrower-facing online marketplace for both the real estate and home finance industries.
— John G. Stevens, President SRE.com
“Our SRE Real Property Advisors™ has been well received by industry professionals and consumers and many industry professionals are now moving in this direction, but consumers shouldn’t have to wait for the convenience of human-assisted eCommerce when buying a home,” Stevens said. “Consequently, SRE.com will provide a marketplace where consumers can choose the professionals they want to serve them and get all the benefits of working with certified SRE Real Property Advisors.”
The new marketplace for mortgage originators and real estate agents, where they can collect consumer ratings and reviews and present themselves as SRE Real Property Advisors. Unlike other portals that focus on the data moving through the technological systems that power the industry, SRE.com will offer a human component to empower consumers to seek out the support they need and make choices based on the actual experience of their peers.
Stevens has worked in the Mortgage Industry since 2003. Prior to joining SRE, he served as Vice President of Cornerstone Mortgage Group. Before that, he was Vice President of Business Development for Mountain West Financial.
For many years, Stevens has served the industry by volunteering his time and experience through the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB). He started with a position on the Board of Directors in 2011. He has since served as Vice-President for the 2015-2016 year, President-elect for the 2016-2017 year, President for the 2017-2018, and Immediate Past President and Ethics chair for the 2018-2019 term. He has also been active in his state association.
A recipient of many awards, Stevens has been recognized for over seven years running as one of the 40 most Influential Mortgage Professionals as well as one of the 25 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals. Most recently, he earned a Next Gen Leader award from Progress in Lending.
“Having spent so much time serving the industry through national trade associations, I know that it’s people who power this business,” Stevens said. “Giving consumers the trusted financial advice they need is not a fintech function, it’s a human activity that industry professionals are uniquely qualified to offer. Our platform will give them the perfect channel through which to provide this important service.”
ABOUT SRE.COM
SREDOTCOM d/b/a SRE.com is a global technology provider focused on creating online destinations that provide consumers with safe online spaces to discover, evaluate, purchase and review the products and services they need to live happier and more fulfilled lives. With an emphasis on human-assisted eCommerce, the company is creating the tools to put consumers in control of their most significant investments, namely their homes. Today, the company is woking with mortgage brokers, real estate agents and real estate brokers to help them become Real Property Advisors (RPAs).™ The RPA is the future role of the real estate professional, allowing them to be the human element of the human-assisted eCommerce real estate transaction for today’s smart home buyer. To find out more, visit the company online at www.sre.com.
