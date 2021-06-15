Design Thinking Leader to Speak at TriNet’s Agency Insight Series

Stonehill announced Douglass Pace has been selected as a speaker for TriNet’s Agency Insight Series Webinar - Creating an Agile, Growth Focused Agency.

It’s an honor to speak at TriNet’s Agency Insight Series. I’m looking forward to sharing my own experiences and industry tips with attendees who share the same passion for success.” — Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce its Founder and CEO, Douglass Pace, has been selected as a speaker for TriNet’s Agency Insight Series Webinar - Creating an Agile, Growth Focused Agency. The Agency Insight Series was designed to empower agencies and professional service firms with tools and knowledge to ensure long-term business sustainability. The webinar will take place on June 22, 2021, from 4:00-5:00 PM EST.

The Agency Insight Series looks for industry leaders to share their experiences and provide tips on how they grew their agencies in a competitive marketplace. This webinar will be focused on “Accelerating your Agency from 10 to 100” where attendees can meet and listen to the authors of Level Up, a book full of tools and lessons to create a simple framework for agency growth and success. Doug Pace and co-author David Capece, CEO of Sparxoo, will dive deeper into their own tips for success, how they grew their respective digital agencies, and why they saw a need to create Level Up during the webinar.

Doug Pace is a transformative leader and an advocate for blending human-centric design, strategic storytelling, and data science to drive growth for service driven companies. As CEO of Stonehill, he leads the vision of the firm and enjoys working directly with its portfolio of clients. Doug leverages Design Thinking as his primary methodology allowing for the creation of practical, innovative, and cost-effective solutions. Under Doug’s leadership, Stonehill has received numerous awards including the Emerging Business of the Year Award presented by the United States Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s an honor to speak at TriNet’s Agency Insight Series” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “I’m passionate about helping others become successful and grow their business which is what inspired me to create and publish Level Up. I’m looking forward to sharing my own experiences and industry tips with attendees who share the same passion for success.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.