2020 dividend payments approved by the Gazprom Neft Board of Directors

Gazprom Neft’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders took place on 11 June 2021, including a full review of the Company’s activities throughout 2020. Shareholders approved dividend payments for 2020 in the amount of ₽15 per ordinary share (taking dividends of ₽5 per ordinary share, already paid on the basis of the company’s interim results for the first nine months of 2020, into account). Those individuals entitled to receive dividends will be confirmed by 25 June 2021.

The total accrued dividend for 2020 recommended by the Board of Directors is ₽71.1 billion. This is consistent with the company’s policy of paying dividends of at least 50% of net profit (IFRS). The company’s 2020 net profit was ₽117.7 billion (IFRS).

The Company’s 2020 Annual Report and Accounts were formally adopted and the appointment of the Company’s auditor confirmed, in addition to shareholders reviewing a number of issues on the AGM agenda.

The following individuals have been elected to Gazprom Neft’s Board of Directors:

Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gazprom PJSC;

Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom PJSC;

Vladimir Alisov, First Deputy Head of Department, Gazprom PJSC;

Alexander Dyukov, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft PJSC;

Elena Ilyukhina, member of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft PJSC;

Sergei Kuznets, member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom PJSC;

Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, member of the Board of Directors, Gazprom PJSC;

Sergey Menshikov, member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom PJSC;

Elena Mikhailova, member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom PJSC;

Famil Sadygov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom PJSC;

Kirill Seleznev, Director General, member of the Board of Directors, RusKhimAlyans;

Valery Serdyukov, Independent Director (no positions held on management bodies of other organisations); and

Gennady Sukhov, member of the Management Committee, Head of Department, Gazprom PJSC.