Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces it is launching Apogee Dynamics Ltd
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it has joined forces with a group led by L. Ferrox Tutinean to launch Apogee Dynamics Ltd a company that Cybernetic Technologies is a majority owner. The Company was developed for the purpose of developing a battery power source that will never need charging while in use for such vehicles as Automobiles, Boats, and many other forms of transportation.
The Company quotes: WE MANUFACTURE POWER TRAINS THAT BUILD THEIR ENERGY RESERVES WHILE IN USE INSTEAD OF PLUGGING THEM INTO A POWER OUTLET. “To have Mr. Tutinean the developer of such ground breaking technology and with an amazing background with the US Navy and Marines for 22 years, along with being employed with the USA Military industrial Complex division and further more worked in the Naval Weapons Laboratory Material Science division involved in the construction of the B-One Bomber is just a history that is unmeasurable and to add to that he is registered with MENSA an organization that only 2% of the population qualify for”, said Stephen Brown who will act as the CEO of Apogee Dynamics Ltd.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.cybernetictech.ca
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
Stephen Brown
Stephen Brown
