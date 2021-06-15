Renowned Trainer Christopher Crotte (aka The SuperBeast) Joins Lingerie Fighting Championships
Trainer / Coach To Debut In Time For Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
I attended a LFC event recently and was very impressed by the athleticism and skill level of several of their fighters.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they have added Christopher Crotte to their ranks as a trainer and coach for the upcoming events at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“We were looking for a place to train,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says, “and someone suggested The SuperBeast Training Compound in downtown Las Vegas and I thought awesome but what if we could get The SuperBeast himself?”
Donnelly placed a call to Crotte and the two quickly came to an agreement for The SuperBeast to join the controversial MMA league not just as a trainer but a coach as well.
“Crotte is widely considered to be one of the best shoot style fighters in the entire country,” Donnelly says, “as well as a highly respected coach and mentor to many young fighters. We’re very excited to have him join us in time for Sturgis.”
The current WUW Japan and WUW Philippines shoot champion, Crotte joins an exceptional coaching staff that already includes Leon Hater and Joel Kane.
“I attended a LFC event recently and was very impressed by the athleticism and skill level of several of their fighters,” Crotte said. “I think the league has a ton of potential and believe I can help some of their younger fighters prepare the big spotlight that is The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
As ‘The SuperBeast’ Crotte has garnered a huge following in Mexico and South America where his Lucha Libre character boasts a scary mix of power, showmanship and diverse fighting techniques. This could be a great fit for rumored events LFC is working on south of the border.
“We’re very fortunate to have truly exceptional people like Chris believe in what we’re doing and agree to be part of it,” Donnelly says. “From our fighters to our coaches/trainers to our referees and commentators LFC has always had a knack for punching above our weight.”
Crotte is already hard at work training some of the LFC’s best and brightest and will make his on-camera debut at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 12th, 13th and 14th during the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally where 750,000 attendees are expected.
The PPV can be pre-ordered right now at https://lingeriefc.com/lfc-sturgis/
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
