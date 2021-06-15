Nokia Streaming Box 8000: One Box Providing Access to Thousands of Apps and Streaming Services now Available in UAE

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 Nokia Streaming Box 8000_2 StreamView Logo

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nokia Streaming Box 8000: One Box Providing Access to Thousands of Apps and Streaming Services now Available in the United Arab Emirates

Following a successful European launch, the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 will be available in the the United Arab Emirates at our partners´ ABAAD AL-SAMA ELECTRONICS stores. The Nokia Streaming Box 8000, powered by Android TV™, transforms a conventional TV into a Smart TV bringing thousands of apps, movies, music, games and streaming services directly to your screen.

StreamView GmbH, the Nokia brand licensee for Smart TVs and Set-Top-Boxes in Europe announces the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is available from today in the United Arab Emirates as part of a planned expansion into Middle East markets. This device turns conventional TVs into Smart TVs. It comes with the familiar style and design you expect from a Nokia branded product and easy to use technology, all at an affordable price.

The Nokia Streaming Box, powered by Android TV™, provides instant access to over 7,000 apps on Google Play Store including popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or YouTube, as well as thousands of exciting Android games, media libraries of popular TV channels and much more.

Do More with Your Voice

Thanks to the integrated Google Assistant, your Nokia Streaming Box 8000 remote control can listen and react to your commands. Just ask Google to find YouTube videos, the latest blockbuster movie or make recommendations that match your mood and your options will appear on screen. Google Assistant can even help you search for the weather or nearest restaurant or other information by using a browser app.

Easy set up and pure design

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is easy to set up with Plug & Play and works with any TV that has an HDMI or analogue audio video port. For easy connectivity, simply plug in the power adapter, connect the Streaming Box to your TV and Internet and get started. The Nokia Streaming Box features a compact and elegant design and comes with an ergonomically shaped backlit remote control that feels smooth in your hand and helps identify the right button, even if the lights are out.

Endless entertainment

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is equipped to play content in 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition) , ensuring high contrast, rich colours and a detailed display, for perfect home entertainment. The Nokia Streaming Box has Chromecast built-in, which enables you to wirelessly connect your smartphone, tablet or laptop and stream your favourite YouTube video or other content directly to your TV. Another advantage of the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is that - unlike conventional TVs - customers do not have to rely on live content. Streamed content can be started, stopped and paused at any time. The Nokia Streaming Box stops where the video was interrupted and resumes it later at the same point . Whether you are looking for a new series or just want to continue watching a movie where you left off – the content can be accessed at any time.

If you enjoy a big screen gaming experience or you prefer typing your input on the TV screen, the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 enables gaming controllers or keyboards to be connected easily via Bluetooth. And while built-in Chromecast allows seamless streaming from a range of mobile devices, the Nokia Streaming Box also features an HDMI, USB-A/-C, optical audio and a LAN port to connect all kinds of additional devices.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is available as of today in the United Arab Emirates at specialist retailers for a recommended retail price of 99 USD (including VAT).

What’s in the box?

• Streaming Box

• Remote control

• Power adapter

• HDMI cable

• 2x AAA batteries

Please find further information and high-resolution images in the data sheet here.

About StreamView

StreamView GmbH is the licensee of the Nokia brand for Streaming Boxes in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia corporation.

StreamView markets and distributes Nokia branded products that combine the style and minimalistic design people recognise the Nokia brand for, with cutting-edge technology, providing access to new and better experiences every day.



For more information please contact:

Vanessa Kemme / Franziska Dieterle

PR

Havana Orange GmbH

Email: streamview@havanaorange.de

Tel: +49-89-92 131 51 77

