Lockdown causes massive slump in fitness studios - Workout at home for kids, teens and adults gains importance

Playfully balance your forearm support on the Plankpad Full body workout on the Plankpad Playfull fun, Plankpad Kids by Erzi

"Plank" against the COVID blues and start fit into summer with the new Plankpads "Made in Germany".

MUNICH, GERMANY, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corona virus still has Europe firmly in its grip, and the end of the lockdown is not yet in sight. In some affected regions, quarantine measures have forced people to stay indoors for months. This means that going to the gym is just as impossible as other sporting activities. To playfully fight the COVID blues, really work out and at the same time steel your body for spring, all you need is the smart wobble board from Plankpad. The Plank (forearm support) is one of the most effective full-body exercises. In addition to the abdominal muscles, the forearm plank trains the back, buttocks, shoulders and arms. Regular planking ensures a strong torso - the basis for all conceivable movements and thus the foundation for sports activities or stresses in everyday life. The Plankpad is the world's first app-supported total body trainer that combines workouts with games. The playful element is Plankpad's secret weapon against the biggest enemy of all exercisers: overcoming your inner badass and completing workouts regularly. Instead of just fighting the clock, the app (available for iOS and Android) motivates intense workouts through varied games. Simply place your smartphone or tablet on the board, lean on it in the plank position, and control the games through your movements. The games challenge your playful ambition and distract you from the strenuous workout. You focus on the game and keep up the forearm support quite incidentally - and significantly longer. The app can also be streamed to any smart TV, turning the workout in the living room into an event for the whole family.

Sustainable Plankpad STUDIO Edition "100% Made in Germany“

With the Plankpad STUDIO Edition, the first wobble board "100% Made in Germany" comes onto the market. The premium birch and beech laminated wood as the basic material for the Plankpad is certified according to the strict guidelines of the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), which defines criteria and principles for responsible forestry. Likewise, all other materials are "Made in Germany" and suppliers are located in geographical proximity. This also applies to the anti-bacterial floor mat and the packaging, which is geared towards sustainability and environmental protection. All suppliers have been selected according to the strictest criteria in order to meet the standards for schools and clubs. The sustainable Plankpad STUDIO Edition also meets the OEKOTEX Standard 100.

Plankpad by Erzi for kids - variety for homeschooling

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends one hour of exercise per day for children. The WHO doesn't even call for sports; it's already happy with simple activities such as walking, climbing stairs or riding a bike. Smartphones, tablets, television and computer games are considered one of the causes of sluggishness among children, according to experts - joined by pandemic hours of homeschooling in front of a screen. The new Plankpad by Erzi is specially designed for children and is manufactured in Germany in cooperation with Erzi, the manufacturing specialist for wooden children's toys. It attracts children to the Plankpad via the games and playfully motivates them to move with their own body weight. Plankpad by Erzi also meets the highest requirements for schools and kindergartens.

The playful way to a six pack

Planking is one of the most effective exercises ever, but it's also one of the most boring. To make planking more interesting and fun for everyone, André Reinegger, founder of Plankpad, developed the interactive balance board. The Plankpad creates an exciting and comfortable combination of fun and sport to stay in shape while playing. It is versatile and fun for all ages, genders, beginners and professional athletes. The dynamic Plank workouts have also made it the focus of trainers, orthopedists and professional athletes. In addition to toned abs and increased stability, the exercises improve posture and can prevent back pain.

Dynamic and playful training for all. From young to old, from beginners to professional athletes.

In addition to the games, advanced athletes in particular can let off steam in the workout section: The app includes numerous videos with a wide variety of planking variations. The intelligent board not only provides instructions for correct execution, but also constantly corrects the posture - boring standard planks are a thing of the past! The Plankpad app also includes a 30-day challenge in which the difficulty is increased every day.

The Plankpad can be used in many ways and specifically also as a balance board to focus training on leg muscles, body balance and motor coordination. With specifically developed games and the possibility to transfer the app to the TV, the Plankpad becomes a snowboard or surfboard. In this way, the training is combined with the necessary portion of fun and variety, which also appeals to all ages and fitness levels. Each Plankpad offers everything needed for a workout with your own body weight at home.

Prices and availability

The RRP for the Plankpad STUDIO Edition is 199 EUR / 249 CHF (incl. VAT), the Plankpad by Erzi is available for a RRP of 89 EUR / 119 CHF (incl. VAT). The Plankpad PRO made of premium maple FSC wood starts at an MSRP of 99 EUR / 129 CHF (incl. VAT). The Plankpads are available online at www.plankpad.com and in well-stocked stores.

About Plankpad

The Plankpad, in its original version developed by André Reinegger is the first app-based full body trainer that combines workout with games. The Plankpad creates an exciting and convenient combination of fun and sport, becoming a play station for all ages in addition to a training tool. It is versatile and entertaining for all ages, genders, beginners and professionals. Through the app, it increases workout motivation, leading to better results. Plankpad combines wood and a soft non-slip surface with space for a smartphone or tablet. Plankpad always comes with its own app.

Strong Core, 6-Pack Abs, No Back Pain while Playing a Game