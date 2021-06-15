DEATHBOX – THE WIND & OMNI AUSPICE / SINISTER SOUNDS INTRIGUE AND DELIGHT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet THE WiND & Omni Auspice:
Representing the Finger Lakes region of New York state, rap/hip-hop duo Omni Auspice (lyricist and emcee) and THE WiND (producer) have been developing unique and powerful music since they joined forces in 2018.
Collaboratively they named themselves the “Dissociates” and they released their first album in 2018 titled THE SAMADHI EXPERIENCE. Together, they have delved into the darker realms of rap and hip-hop creating intensely notable music.
THE WiND has been around since the beginning of time and also goes under the name Indigo Flow. Omni grew up being influenced by everything hip-hop and he was a true student of the golden era. His inspiration arises not just from his love for hip-hop but also from his interest in quantum reality.
Their release “Deathbox” is an impactful track that was inspired by them seeing the unfolding of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, weeks before it arrived in the USA and other parts of the world.
Deathbox:
An intensely heavy soundscape opens this track producing a strong sensation that a significant message is about to unfold. This effect immediately entices the listener and sparks major intrigue.
Omni delivers a profound performance that demands attention. He carries a noticeably serious tone in his delivery and his wordplay skills produce impressively rhythmic verses.
Listeners are absorbed into a darker realm provoked by poignant lyrics such as: “There’s no avoiding the voice of the past, it creeps in like poisonous gas, what’s more annoying than that”.
This impressive track has a severely sinister tone which perfectly conveys the inspiration behind it and imparts a lasting impression. If you enjoy music from artists such as Nujabes and ZillaKami then Deathbox by Omni Auspice and THE WiND will fit perfectly on your rap playlist.
Finally, this dynamic duo have a message for all their listeners: “Catch up!”.
Listen to "Deathbox" on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/track/367rfSgMvLZu9o68Pai2oj?
Follow and support these artists here:
Omni Auspice: https://www.instagram.com/aumniarcane/
THE WiND: https://www.instagram.com/soundsfromthewind/
