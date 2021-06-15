Williston Barracks // DUI #2 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102156

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 at approximately 1807 hours

LOCATION: North Cambridge Road, Cambridge

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal

ACCUSED: Smith T. McKay

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/2021 at approximately 1807 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on North Cambridge Road in Cambridge for a report of a vehicle striking a mailbox and driving through their lawn. Troopers responded to the area and found damage and parts from the vehicle scattered at the residence. While on scene, another report was received advising of heavy front end damage that matched the description of the parts left behind. Troopers and Vermont Game Wardens responded to the vehicle and identified the operator as Smith T. McKay (68) of Cambridge. Through the course of the investigation, McKay showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. McKay was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. McKay was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille Valley Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/04/2021 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #2 Refusal and transported to North Western Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/04/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: North Western Correction Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.