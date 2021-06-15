Stress Baking To Cooking Diner can bring about a Mindful family Conversation to the Family Table

“It involves problem solving, time management, communication, teamwork, and my personal favorite, mindfulness. All of these things can help a person become more grounded, happier, less anxious,.” ”
— Julie Ohana, LMSW

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stress baking, anxiety baking, procrastibaking and when people feel anxious, looking for something to do, had provided a relief in this past year during the pandemic. No one knows this better that cooking, and baking is a great way to reduce stress and get people to open up more than the creator of Culinary Art Therapy, Julie Ohana, LMSW, therapist in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Cooking has been a passion of hers since childhood. It started while baking family recipes with her grandmother, working as a prep cook while in high school and as the kitchen manager at her summer camp. As she developed a passion for cooking, Julie discovered a second love- helping people through therapy.

Culinary Art Therapy's mission is to help individuals, families and groups find meaningful connections in their lives through cooking. Our vision is to show people that they already possess the tools and abilities to make these connections. By participating in a guided Culinary Art Therapy experience, you can learn how to utilize these tools whenever you choose.

People whose demanding jobs entail complicated decision-making, relentless time pressure, or brutally long hours often find it difficult to stop thinking about work once they get home. If you feel mentally exhausted after work, you may appreciate cooking with a recipe.

Culinary Art Therapy uses cooking as the means of communication and expression. Many of us have a difficult time opening up to strangers or even our closest family members or colleagues. When a person has the ability to relax and engage in something creative, fun and inspiring, they have the ability to feel freer, more vulnerable, honest and ready to connect.

In other words, “it’s the idea that cooking and baking can provide the lessons and life skills that can help a person,” adds Ohana. “It involves problem solving, time management, communication, teamwork, and my personal favorite, mindfulness. All of these things can help a person become more grounded, happier, less anxious, and so much more.” When practiced frequently and in combination with mindful eating, culinary therapy can also offer individuals a sense of accomplishment and improved self-esteem.



Research tells us that sharing a family meal on a regular basis has many powerful effects: It builds strong family bonds, kids tend to be better adjusted, healthier meals are served, kids are less likely to be overweight, and they are less likely to abuse alcohol or other drugs.

Culinary Art Therapy is a great way to involve your family in the meal preparing process. Does the person responsible for meals in your household need a little boost? Are you looking to get your whole family involved? Or maybe you just need a Sunday family activity? Practicing mindfulness is another research-based way to counter any job stress that follows you home from work. Mindfulness involves focusing your awareness on what you’re experiencing right here, right now. The kitchen offers a rich sensory environment for honing this skill.

When you’re cooking mindfully, you are fully immersed in the present moment—the brightly colored veggies, the sweet-tasting fruit, the enticing aroma of baking bread, the repetitive motion of chopping vegetables or hand-mixing a batter.

Culinary Art Therapy offers individual, small group, family, or corporate, culinary art therapy sessions from the comfort of your own kitchen? Do you live outside of Michigan or maybe even outside the US? Are you looking to bring a group of colleagues or friends together virtually? All can be accommodated.Some people want to learn to facilitate their own Culinary Art Therapy group and this curriculum can be accommodated.

“Coming home to cook can be a very productive way to unwind, decompress, and relax,” she says.

For more information and to sign up contact https://www.culinaryarttherapy.com/

Culinary Art Therapy's Julie Ohana, L.M.S.W., Family-bonding energy that can be found from participating in culinary art therapy.



