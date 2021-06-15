Creative Najee Strickland Releases Second Film In His Black Fist Series®

Black Fist Series Part II Poster Najee Strickland's Black Fist Series Contains Art & Film

Najee Strickland's Black Fist Series® Part II chronicles the life of a black male dealing with social issues, propaganda, and a black inferiority complex.

My goal is to uplift the community, encourage the youth, and manifest change by keeping people informed of our history and our present.” — Najee Strickland

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Najee Strickland is hosting a red carpet premiere for the second film in his Black Fist Series® on Thursday, June 17th at Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The short film was made possible by a grant from ArtsMemphis with assistance from HotKey Studios. The premiere is FREE and attendees are encouraged to wear formal or semi-formal attire to celebrate and see Strickland’s latest accomplishment. It will also feature live music by Tia, and spoken word by francis, the Truman. Seating is limited and tickets can be found on Eventbrite.

Black Fist Series® Pt. I was released in 2018. Part II was written, produced, and co-directed by Strickland. It was directed by Blake Heimbach of HotKey Studios. It is an adventurous and dramatic short film about a day in the life of a black male in America who is trying to assimilate into society while facing social issues and propaganda as he finds ways to express his individuality and creative ability. It’s thought-provoking and portrays the spirit and mood of the main character and the times as he deals with a black inferiority complex. Part II stars Strickland, his daughter Londyn Emille, and fellow creative Jeanelle Jones (also known as Tbj or Toothbrush Jesus) who will also perform an expressionist dance during the premiere.

ArtsMemphis exists to sustain Memphis’ world-renowned cultural vitality and strengthen local communities through the arts. In 2020, Najee was awarded an ArtsMemphis Accelerator Grant which provides funds to help artists who are at a critical juncture in their career. “Najee was one of six recipients of this particular grant. It was a very competitive process and is awarded to artists who our panel of judges felt, based on their accomplishments, could use it to expose more people to their art possibly propelling their career forward and helping them generate income from their art,” said Elizabeth Rouse President & CEO of ArtsMemphis.

Strickland, a native Memphian, was first recognized on the art scene for his drawings and fashions. A self-taught designer and stylist, his wearable art has been seen across the U.S. and on the body of singer/dancer Mila J. during a photoshoot. He later began expressing himself through other forms of art like film. The Black Fist Series® is a visual installation of paintings and films that focus on issues such as social proximity, social injustice, propaganda, and media stigmas in the black/brown community.

“Getting the ArtsMemphis grant was a proud moment. I’m very grateful for their help as well as HotKey Studios. Their generosity is enabling me to share my gift through film and with this series, my goal is to uplift the community, encourage the youth, and manifest change by keeping people informed of our history and our present. I also hope to spark the minds of the next generation so they will keep exposing injustice and fighting for change,” said Strickland.

For more information about Najee Strickland and The Black Fist Series®, visit the Eventbrite page and https://www.theblackfistseries.com/.