How to Get Paid As a Family Caregiver in Georgia- Structured Family Caregiving

Earn A Daily Stipend As A Primary Caregiver in GeorgiaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astin Home Care is a proud award winning licensed private duty home care agency in the state of Georgia. Their goal is to help thousands of Georgia families who are caring for a loved one at home. If you are looking for information on how to get paid as a family caregiver in Georgia, you may or may not have heard of the Structured Family Caregiving service or program. Whether you’ve heard of the service or not, the reality is that family caregivers are now getting paid in Georgia for taking care of their loved ones!
Before we tell you more about that, what could possibly be your reason for wanting to get paid as a family caregiver? Could it be that you can no longer juggle between providing care for your loved one and working a part-time job? Could it be that your loved one’s needs are too intense for you to even work?
If your reason for wanting to get paid as a family caregiver in Georgia is related to financial strains, then you’re definitely not alone. There are over 53 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. In simple terms, this means 1 in every 5 Americans is a caregiver to a family member and receives no pay or stipend for their efforts.
While caregiving can be a very rewarding activity or career, especially when taking care of someone you love dearly, it can quickly turn into the most depressing thing when you can no longer meet your financial needs.
We all need money to live – we need to eat, pay rent, buy clothing, pay our bills, etc. Everybody needs a source of income, and if that’s what you are looking for by wanting to be compensated for your efforts, there’s nothing to be ashamed of. By being able to meet your financial needs, you actually get to improve on the quality of care you give, which creates a win-win situation for both you and your care recipient.
How to Get Paid As a Family Caregiver in Georgia
Now, here’s how you can get paid as a family caregiver in Georgia through the Structured Family Caregiving (SFC)
• The first thing is that you need to be an unpaid family caregiver already.
• The other thing is that you need to be living in the care recipient’s residence already (as a live-in caregiver).
• You also need to be related to the care recipient by blood or marriage.
• You need not have any other engagements, including a part-time job.
• You must be ready to receive training from a professional and to submit daily care notes to your supervisor, who will be available to guide and support you over the telephone.
• The individual you are currently taking care of (care recipient) must have been assessed by a licensed professional and certified to need 5 or more hours of caregiving/personal support services daily.
• He or she be eligible for Medicaid.
• He or she be a participant in the CCSP (Community Care Services Program) or the SOURCE (Service Options for Community Resources Program).
If you and your loved one (care recipient) meet the above requirements, then we have good news for you. You could actually be one step away from getting paid as a family caregiver in Georgia!
Astin Home Care Agency is a proud provider of Structured Family Caregiving in Georgia, and we are ready to answer all your questions and guide both you and your loved one into becoming beneficiaries of this amazing program.
