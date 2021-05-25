Astin Home Care HONORED AS A HIGHEST RATED COMPANY IN Georgia BY TOP RATED LOCAL®

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astin Home Care is excited to announce that they have been honored on the list of highest rated companies in Georgia by Top Rated Local® for the 3rd consecutive year, a 5 pillar experience-based rating system that analyzes ratings and reviews from hundreds of verified review sites online and then ranks businesses based on their overall Rating Score™.

Among companies with outstanding ratings and reviews in Georgia, Astin Home Care ranked 5th on the list.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Top Rated Home Care agency. We have had to pivot over the last year to maintain the high level of service we provide in our clients’ homes,” said winning company CEO Michele Ellis-Williams.

“Winning a Top Rated Local award is a true acknowledgment of exceptional customer service, as it directly reflects the opinions of the customers. I congratulate Astin Home Care on this significant achievement,” said JB Kellogg, co-founder of Top Rated Local. “

The total number of verified review sites, average overall star rating a business has on those sites, and the total number of ratings/reviews they have posted on those sites all play a role in the overall Rating Score calculation. The more ratings/reviews a business has posted on verified review sites for a high average overall star rating, the higher the Rating Score. The highest possible Rating Score is 100.

The businesses on the 2021 list all have impressive Rating Scores and star ratings. The full list of 2021 award winners can be found at https://www.topratedlocal.com/awards

About Astin Home Care
Astin Home Care is a licensed Private Duty Home Care Provider in Georgia. We specialize in providing Skilled Nursing, Personal Care, Companion Care, Dementia Care in the comfort and convenience of the client’s residence through professional in-home personal care aides and certified nurse aides.
In-home care includes elder care services and assistance with daily tasks such as bathing, feeding, medication reminders, shopping, companionship, light housekeeping, errands, and much more. We are an approved provider with Medicaid’s CCSP, SOURCE, Structured Family Caregiver, Veterans Community Care Network, and many others who provide support to the communities we serve.

About Top Rated Local®
Top Rated Local analyzes ratings and reviews from hundreds of verified review sites online and ranks businesses based on their overall Rating Score™. This allows consumers to quickly and confidently find Top Rated Local businesses in their area. Top Rated Local is built upon 5 pillars of the customer experience and created to empower both businesses and consumers. This system was built to solve the everyday problem of fake reviews, competitor reviews, slanderous comments, blackmail, and acts of interference of business from the competition.

Top Rated Local Media Contact:
Farra Larimore, pr@topratedlocal.com

Michele Ellis-Williams
Astin Home Care
+1 770-790-0012
Care@astincare.com
