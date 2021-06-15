Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former NECX Employee Convicted

JOHNSON COUNTY – Former Northeast Correctional Complex employee Shannon Clark has been convicted of one count each of Introduction of Contraband and Official Misconduct by a Johnson County jury.

The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Office of Investigations and Conduct (OIC) initiated an investigation of Clark in June of 2019.  She was subsequently arrested for providing a cellphone to an inmate.                                                           

“This investigation and subsequent conviction should serve as a reminder that the department will not tolerate any threat to the safety and security of our facilities,“ TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said.   “We have been, and will continue to be, relentless in the prosecution of those who violate their oath and violate the law. “

TDOC is actively working with law enforcement partners at all levels to not only detect contraband but prevent contraband from entering prisons.  The OIC team continues to utilize all resources available to investigate allegations of misconduct and prosecute those who violate the law in order to maintain a safe and secure environment for our staff, inmates, and surrounding communities.

