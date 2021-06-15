Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Remembering Debra K. Johnson

NASHVILLE – Inmate Curtis Watson has pled guilty to charges related to the murder of Correctional Administrator Debra K. Johnson.

With today’s guilty plea, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is reminded of the tremendous loss of our colleague and friend and her dedicated service to the state of Tennessee.  We will always remember CA Johnson’s distinguished 38-year career and the countless lives she impacted through her leadership.

“Debra loved being a part of the Tennessee Department of Correction but more importantly she loved the staff and cared deeply about improving the lives of incarcerated people,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “She held the admiration and respect of her colleagues and was regarded as a knowledgeable professional who worked tirelessly to support and coach offenders in their rehabilitation. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her absence is felt each day within our agency.”

As a result of today’s guilty plea, the Department of Correction will ensure that the orders of the court are carried out and the inmate is housed according to policy and supervised appropriately. The TDOC is grateful to our law enforcement partners for their support during this time.

