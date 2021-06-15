Say No To Illegal Weapons Campaign In Miami-Dade County

See Something, Say Something!

Let's put a stop to the killing

Stop Illegal Gun Violence”, “If you see something, say something!”. "Its only snitching if your involved.” — Dr. h.c. Bernard Wh. Jennings

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biscayne Gardens Chamber will hold a Press Conference at:

10:00am, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at our offices:

Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce

115 NW 167th Street, 1st Floor North Miami Beach.

Due to the rash of occurrences of gun violence in Miami-Dade County the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local municipalities and businesses to sponsor an awareness campaign to encourage residents to embrace, “If you See Something, Say Something” and call 305-471-TIPS to report all Illegal Weapons suspected in our communities. The campaign consists of 24”X18” Yard Signs that local law enforcement will be engaging with residents in face to face conversation offering to place a sign in the front of their home.

“We are teaming up with area businesses and the City of Miami Gardens, the City of North Miami and the City of North Miami Beach and the Biscayne Gardens Brighter Future PAC to ensure that everyone knows to call 305-471-TIPS (8477) to report illegal activity.” Said Dr. h.c. Bernard Wh Jennings, President & CEO. The Chamber is commissioning the design and delivery of 24X18 bandit signs to be placed arbitrarily throughout North Miami Dade. The signs read, “Stop Illegal Gun Violence”, “If you see something, say something”. We intend to place over 5,000 signs. The number enables anonymous phone calls to report illegal gun activity.

People are aware of criminal activity in our communities. “It is time to stop the silence, remove the fear and call 305-471-TIPS.”, "Its only snitching if your involved", Jennings said. The call is anonymous and there are financial awards available for information that leads to an arrest.

The following community leaders will be in attendance at the Press Conference:

• Senator Daphne Campbell & Hubert Campbell – Their son was tragically murdered two weeks ago.

• Susan Kennedy, Founder – Bullets4life.org – nonprofit group dedicated to aid mothers whom lost their children to gun violence

• Mom’s Demand Action – a national organization

• Dr. Norman Whyte, Vice President – Democratic Black Caucus

• Bernard Borges, Director – Glades Medical Center

• Chief Larry Juriga - North Miami Police Department

• Mayor Daniella Levine Cava – Miami-Dade County

• Mayor Rodney Harris – City of Miami Gardens

• Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime – City of North Miami

• Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo – City of North Miami Beach

• Authur Sorey, City Manager – North Miami Beach

• Eric Stoller, President – Champion Mindset Events

Businesses and Chamber members such as Glades Medical Center and The Chef and the Biscayne Gardens Brighter Future PAC have contributed financially for the success of the campaign.