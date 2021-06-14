Buy a Super Tag ticket in June for chance at goHUNT prize package

Each Super Tag ticket purchased in June is a chance to win a stellar prize package.

Cheyenne - June is a big month for Wyoming hunters — it’s when big game enthusiasts find out if they drew their sought-after licenses. But now, there’s even more for hunters to be excited about. Each Super Tag ticket purchased in June is a chance to win a stellar prize package from goHUNT.

The June Super Tag bonus raffle offers a shot at taking home a Browning X-Bolt Pro Tungsten Rifle with a Leupold VX-5HD 3-15x44mm Rifle Scope and a $500 goHUNT gift certificate.

“This generous June bonus raffle from goHUNT is reason alone to take a chance on the Super Tag,” said Glenn Pauley, Game and Fish outreach specialist. “The odds of winning this superior monthly raffle are good, and your dream hunt could be within reach.”

The more tickets purchased, the more chances to win — both a Super Tag and the June prize. To be eligible for the June raffle, tickets have to be purchased by midnight June 30.

Last month, Weatherby sponsored a monthly Super Tag raffle for a Weatherby Mark V Backcountry TI. The winner is Andrew Roundy from Etna.

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. As a bonus, all ticket holders will be entered to win a special gear package, too. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is July 1.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised nearly $6.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2020 alone, 102,495 tickets were sold, raising over $1.34 million.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

