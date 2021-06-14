Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chinook fishing on Little Salmon River to close June 18

Idaho Fish and Game is closing salmon fishing on the Little Salmon River, effective at the end of fishing hours on Friday, June 18, as Chinook salmon harvest is approaching current harvest objectives.

Seasons will remain open on the Snake River and Clearwater River basin. The fishery in the Snake River will likely continue for several more weeks, and the jack-only fishery in the Clearwater River basin will continue for at least another week. Anglers are reminded that the South Fork Salmon River fishery opens on June 25.

Idaho Fish and Game fisheries staff provide detailed salmon fishing updates in videos every week during the season, which can be viewed at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules.

