World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Recognized in South Carolina

June 15, 2021- Governor Henry McMaster has declared Tuesday, June 15th as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in South Carolina. The day is set aside as an opportunity to raise awareness of the abuse and victimization of older adults in our society. Abuse can be physical and emotional. It can also be neglect or financial exploitation.

On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, people are encouraged to wear purple clothing or a purple ribbon. The color symbolizes the continuing problem of elder abuse around the world.

“Our senior citizens set an example for all of us through their decades of hard work and sacrifice. They should be able to enjoy their golden years without fear of victimization. But it takes all of us. Our seniors deserve our respect, our admiration, and our assistance in any way we can provide,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director.

On June 15th at 9 am, there will be a walk outside the DSS State Office at 1535 Confederate Avenue in Columbia to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Media members are encouraged to attend. If a news outlet wishes to schedule an interview in conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, please email publicinfo@dss.sc.gov.

“Each year, thousands of older adults right here in South Carolina are victims to abuse, neglect, or exploitation,” said Connie Munn, Director of the South Carolina Department on Aging. “It is our hope that awareness events, such as this walk, will bring increased attention to the issue, as well as remind the public of the resources available for help.”

To learn more about Adult Protective Services and how to report the suspected Abuse, Neglect, or Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, please visit https://dss.sc.gov/adult-protection/adult-protective-services/.