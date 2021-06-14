Local inclusive adoption organization, Adoption Options, celebrates their 40th year of family.

Adoption Options

Adoption Options Honors 40th Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting

Adoption Options, with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 16th, 2021 at 11:00 AM to honor the 40th anniversary of one of Denver’s longest standing inclusive adoption agencies, Adoption Options. The event being held honor the past, enjoy the present and dream about the future of the organization. The ribbon cutting ceremony will happen in the courtyard of the Empire Park office complex, at 1355 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222. Following brief remarks from Executive Director, Megan McLean, Adoption Options will provide light refreshments.

Adoption Options was founded in 1981 under the leadership of Carol Monaghan. Monaghan’s vision was to create an agency for all families, regardless of age, religion, race or sexual orientation. She created an ethical, equitable agency for families in Colorado. Monaghan was the leader of Adoption Options until her untimely death in 1991. At that point, Carol Lawson became the Executive Director and continued the legacy Monaghan started.

With Lawson at the helm, Adoption Options, which originally focused only on infant adoption, began to expand the adoption services offered to include international adoptions. While this program is no longer offered by Adoption Options, it’s an important part of the history and growth of the organization. Lawson also started the Flexible Families Program to provide a pathway for families to adopt kids out of the foster care system. This program continues today.

After Lawson retired in 2012, Adrienne Elliott became the executive director. Elliott grew the Flexible Families program to provide more permanent homes for kids in foster care. Elliott also worked hard to continue the original mission Monaghan had for Adoption Options -- to provide ethical adoption services to all. Under Elliott’s leadership, Adoption Options earned the Innovator Badge, the highest certification with the Human Rights Campaign. The badge acknowledges and certifies the work put in to ensure the Adoption Option’s services are available to all.

Current executive director, Megan McLean, has big dreams and visions for the agency moving forward. “I really want this event to focus on where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going,” says McLean. “I am proud to be part of the legacy of Adoption Options and am thrilled to be celebrating our 40th anniversary. Ethical adoption for all is our heartbeat and we will continue to work so birth moms, adoptive parents and kids in the foster care system have the resources they need to achieve their goals and dreams.”

Registration for the event is free. Visit adoption-options.com/ribbon-cutting to RSVP.

