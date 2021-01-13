Inclusive Adoption Agency, Adoption Options, Celebrates 40 Years of Growing Family Trees

Adoption Options invites you to help grow family trees in celebration of 40 years of adoption.

Through our free non-judgmental birth parent counseling, we help clients navigate a challenging time in their lives and find the right path for them. Our Infant Adoption and Flexible Families (Foster-to-Adopt) Programs provide supportive resources and services to help adoptive families thrive. In everything we do, we strive to create a loving home where every child can find nurturing, growth and the ability to thrive.

And none of this happens without the support of our community.

We are starting 2021 with hope and we are so thankful for the support that has fueled our 40 years as an organization. Thanks to community support, families have grown, birth parents have found a fresh start and kids in foster care have found forever families. We have grown a forest of family trees thanks to the nurturing we have received from our community.

About Adoption Options

Since 1981, Adoption Options' philosophy of “Embracing Choices, Enriching Lives” has brought together families of all races, religions and orientations. We are Colorado's leading non-profit, non-sectarian child placement agency offering an unprecedented range of vital services that benefit adoptive parents, birth parents, community partners and child welfare professionals.

We facilitate adoptions of infants, older children, sibling groups, foster children and children with health and emotional challenges. We offer no-cost decision-making counseling to birth parents not to direct their choices, but to provide the best information possible about what those choices are.

Our training department is fully committed to bringing adoptive parents, foster parents, and child welfare professionals real, informed and evidence-based practice guidelines and tools to help children and families be the most successful in their foster and adoptive journey.

Adoption Options’ believes that all children deserve a family to call their own. Our Flexible Families Program is designed to find the right family for a child and to ensure that children are successful and stable so that they may find permanency in a family.