MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION WELCOMES COMMISSIONER PATRICK SCULLY

June 14, 2021

Hallowell, Maine -Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II welcomed new Commissioner Patrick Scully to the Maine Public Utilities Commission this week. Scully was confirmed by the State Senate and sworn in by Governor Janet Mills last week.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Pat to the Commission," Bartlett said. He brings a wealth of expertise in energy and utilities and hes already in the office getting up to speed on some very important and complex cases. Current cases before the Commission include proposed rate changes for Versant Power, Maine Water Company and Bangor Gas. In addition, the Commission is starting work on an effort to ensure the that the electric grid is modernized to help meet renewable energy and climate goals.

Its great to be here and Im excited to get to work, said Scully. There is so much going on right now with the transition to clean energy and a focus on utility performance. I really think I can help make a difference, and thats why Im here.

Patrick Scully, Esq. was appointed as Commissioner to the Maine Public Utilities Commission earlier this month by Governor Janet Mills. Prior to his appointment, Scully was employed with Berstein Shur, where he spent his 36-year career as a municipal, energy and utility regulatory attorney. He was named CEO of the firm in January 2014 and retired at the end of 2019. He has a BA degree from Dartmouth College with a major in Biology and Environmental Studies and he earned his JD degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Maine School of Law. He is recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Chambers USA for his energy law and administrative law work and is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. His term will expire in March of 2027.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Randall Davis and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

