Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Dr. Anup Patel to the Florida State Boxing Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Dr. Anup Patel to the Florida State Boxing Commission.

Dr. Anup Patel

Dr. Patel, of Orlando, is a surgeon with Orlando Hand Surgery Associates and a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with the Orlando Plastic Surgery Institute. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery, American Society for Surgery of the Hand and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Patel earned bachelor’s degrees in economics, biochemistry and molecular genetics from the University of Florida, his master’s degree in business administration from the Yale University School of Management and his medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

