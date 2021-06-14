Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Three to the Florida Building Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of W. Grey Marker II, Michael Bourré and Paul Jones to the Florida Building Commission.

W. Grey Marker II

Marker, of Fort Lauderdale, is Chief Executive Officer of Marker Construction Group, a general contracting and construction management firm based in South Florida. He has been a licensed general contractor in the State of Florida for the past 20 years and is a member of the Associated Builders & Contractors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

Michael Bourré

Bourré, of Fleming Island, has been the President of Bourré Construction Group since 2004. He is President of the Florida Home Builders Association and serves on the Clay County Planning Commission. Bourré served in the United States Marine Corps, earned an honorable discharge and received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Florida.

Paul Jones

Jones, of Jacksonville, is the President and Chief Operating Officer for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor, Inc. He is a certified plumbing contractor, certified mechanical contractor and a certified general contractor. Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

