2021-06-14 14:30:13.097 Blue Springs Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Alan Walker of Blue Springs won a $50,000 Powerball prize from the May 29 drawing after his ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball, to win.

The winning numbers on May 29 were 11, 13, 22, 27 and 46, with a Powerball number of 20. Walker purchased the winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 625 S.W. Highway 40, in Blue Springs.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

