Chattanooga cadet commissioned as a second lieutenant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – During a ceremony at the Chattanooga’s Westin Hotel, Emerson Brock commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Tennessee Army National Guard from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s ROTC program on May 15.

During the last year, Brock served as the battalion commander for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s ROTC Corps of Cadets. As the senior cadet, he was responsible for running the student battalion, advising the Professor of Military Science of any cadet concerns, and serving as the liaison between cadets and cadre.

“2nd Lt. Brock’s performance was nothing short of outstanding,” said Capt. A. J. Herink, Assistant Professor of Military Science at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “We are extremely proud of Brock’s accomplishments so far and cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.”

Following graduation, with a bachelor’s degree in construction management, Brock is now assigned to Lebanon’s Regimental Support Squadron with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment as an engineer platoon leader.

Brock, a McCallie High School graduate, has always desired to serve his country.

“I joined the National Guard for the opportunity to serve my country as well as my community,” said Brock. “I’m excited to get to work for the country that I love and help those who cannot help themselves.”

2nd Lt. Emerson Brock, a construction engineer with Lebanon’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Regimental Support Squadron, commissioned at the Westin Hotel in Chattanooga on May 15. (submitted photo)

