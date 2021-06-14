Face Covering Mandate Lifted for Fully Vaccinated Individuals Inside Mecklenburg County Courthouse

Mecklenburg County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bob Bell and Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch entered an Administrative Order (21 R 1021) to address the use of face coverings inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

This order removes the face covering requirement for fully vaccinated individuals inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse; however, fully vaccinated individuals may still choose to wear a face covering inside the courthouse if social distancing is not possible. Non-vaccinated individuals should wear a face covering inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse at all times and maintain social distance.

This order is effective June 9, 2021, and rescinds and replaces provisions for face coverings and social distancing set forth in previous Administrative Orders (20 R 988 and 20 R 686).

You may access the Administrative Order here.