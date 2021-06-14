Judge Lynda Jones Recognized With Spirit of Leadership Award

Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge Lynda Jones was awarded Nashville Cable’s Spirit of Leadership award on June 9, 2021. The Spirit of Leadership Award recognizes a Cable member who exemplifies leadership through personal and professional accomplishments that have inspired and influenced the advancement of women. Founded in 1978, Cable is a premier leadership organization for women’s professional advancement.

Judge Jones was elected to the bench on August 7, 2014. She was nominated and selected by her peers to serve on the executive committee of the Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference, and she currently serves as president. She is a chair of the General Sessions Court Committee for Nashville Bar Association and fellow of the Nashville Bar Foundation. She practiced law in middle Tennessee for 22 years prior to becoming a judge. She was the presiding judge of the Davidson County General Sessions Court from September 1, 2019 – September 1, 2020. Judge Jones also presides over the Nashville Homeless Court.

Judge Jones has been heavily involved in the Nashville community has served on the boards of several organizations while also being active in her church. She is currently the Board Chairman of Dismas House, which rehabilitates the formerly incarcerated. Judge Jones is widowed and has one child. She serves as a Girl Scout troop volunteer and mentor to women in the community.