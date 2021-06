Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

June 14, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Naubinway Rest Area on US-2 in Mackinac County will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday during tree cutting operations.

The rest area is scheduled be closed from 7 a.m. June 15 to 9 p.m. June 16.

MDOT maintains operates and maintains 77 rest areas along major freeways and roadways around the state for the convenience of the traveling public. For a map, visit www.Michigan.gov/RestAreas.