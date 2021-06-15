Five-Star High School Basketball Prospect Baye Fall Taking His Talents to Denver Prep Academy

Five-star prospect Baye Fall is eager to join Denver Prep Academy and showcase his talents nationally. Five-star prospect Baye Fall is eager to join Denver Prep Academy and showcase his talents nationally. Five-star prospect Baye Fall is eager to soar to new heights at Denver Prep Academy.

6-foot-11 junior eager to showcase his talents nationally and compete in The Grind Session

There’s definitely a long road ahead of me, but this is the next step in achieving my dream.” — Baye Fall

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baye Fall, one of the most intriguing high school basketball prospects in the country, has committed to play at Denver Prep Academy, a new preparatory school in Denver focused on athletics and education.

Entering his junior year, the 6-foot-11 forward/center from Senegal, who recently powered Denver's Lutheran High School to Colorado's Class 3A state championship while earning MVP and Player of the Year honors, will join Denver Prep Academy this month to begin training for its upcoming inaugural season. Fall will lead the team as it plays a national schedule and competes in The Grind Session.

“I’m so excited for this great opportunity, and thankful to my family, coaches and teammates for all their love and support. The academics at Lutheran are top notch and my basketball Coach Bill Brandsma has been a great teacher and developer, but at this time in my career I decided that playing against the best in America will assist me in reaching my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA,” said Fall. “That being said, there’s definitely a long road ahead of me, but this is the next step in achieving my dream. I haven’t been in America very long, but I’m working harder and harder every day since I first started playing basketball. I’m eager to bring my game to Denver Prep Academy and show everyone what I’m about.”

Regarded as the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2023 and No. 20 overall regardless of Class, according to ESPN, the 17-year-old Fall is currently the only Colorado boys’ basketball prospect listed on any of ESPN’s national rankings for the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023. He has already drawn attention and secured scholarship offers from several colleges, including Arizona, Georgetown, Illinois, Kansas, Memphis, Minnesota, Baylor, Texas A&M and Georgia. In fact, Fall’s offer from Minnesota came before he even played his first minute of high school ball. He has also garnered high interest from Kentucky, Colorado, Florida State, Arizona State, LSU, Marquette, Maryland and Arkansas.

Most recently, Fall competed at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas (June 6-8), capturing Co-MVP honors for the “Top 30“ game that featured the top players from the three-day camp.

With his raw talent and ultimate potential, the consensus among college scouts is that Fall may not even see a college court, especially if the NBA eventually changes their policy to allow players to declare right out of high school.

“He’s a special talent for sure," said Denver Prep Academy Head Coach Ray Valdez. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Baye, his professionalism, his approach to the game, his love of the game. He’ll without a doubt do some incredible things for us this upcoming year.”

Valdez is one of four founders of Denver Prep Academy, whose goal is to inspire achievement in young people through robust education, cutting-edge athletics, and the genuine investment of its staff. The other founders are Jonathan Barnett, Greg Willis, and Domonic Martinez.

“At Denver Prep Academy, athletics and academics are not in competition with one another – they work together. Through our innovative teaching strategies, championship-winning coaches and trainers, and a commitment to inspiring achievement in our students, we empower students to become their best selves,” said Martinez.

The school’s commitment has been recognized, having been recently deemed an NCAA approved institution. This status means that the academy, through an in-depth and rigorous review of its policies, procedures, and core content courses, has met the standard set forth by the NCAA High School Review Committee. Based on this approval, Denver Prep’s core content courses may be used in the initial-eligibility certification process for student-athletes interested in playing for an NCAA member institution.