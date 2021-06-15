ScImage Celebrates Cloud Partnership with National Cardiovascular Management, Inc.

PICOM365 Cloud with Hemodynamics launched at Peak Surgery Center.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScImage, Inc., a leading provider of Cloud-centric enterprise imaging and reporting solutions, celebrates its partnership with National Cardiovascular Management (“NCM”), a national consulting and management company that partners with entrepreneurial physicians to design and develop state-of-the-art outpatient cath lab facilities with the highest quality equipment and technology.

NCM’s first project with ScImage went live in March at Peak Surgery Center of Avondale, Arizona and was developed in cooperation with the providers from multispecialty cardiovascular group Peak Heart & Vascular, which has locations in Avondale, Surprise, Ariz., and Flagstaff, Ariz. ScImage’s PICOM365 Cloud provides image review, storage, and advanced structured reporting to manage the complex, measurement-centric cardiac catheterization procedures performed in the facilities.

“ScImage’s Cloud-based offering was an ideal fit for our ASC, as we can access the robust features, functions, and workflow integration we need to connect the disparate devices used in a cath lab at an affordable price and without having to make huge upfront investments in IT infrastructure or software licenses,” said Will Bozlee, Clinical Director, Peak Surgery Center.

“PICOM365 easily integrates with our EHR to provide modality worklist and finalized structured reports with image links.”

ScImage, in partnership with Fysicon (a Canon company), also outfitted Peak Surgery’s cath labs with QMAPP Hemodynamic Monitoring Solution. “Fysicon’s modernized, small form factor amplifier greatly enhances the ergonomics and provides an intuitive, highly customizable user interface. PICOM365’s seamless integration with QMAPP allowed all of this to be implemented easily and made the report creation process, which the doctors can do from anywhere (i.e., the hospital, their offices or at home), a breeze,” concluded Mr. Bozlee.

“As CMS expands reimbursement, shifting Cardiology procedures to an ASC has many benefits,” said Sai Raya, Ph.D., ScImage’s Founder and CEO. “In addition to substantial cost savings for patients and payors, it offers a more convenient and accommodating setting for both physicians and their patients. Combined with a ‘one stop shop’ Cloud-centric imaging and reporting workflow that reduces both operational and IT expenses, the future for ASCs looks bright.”

--

About ScImage

Founded in 1993, ScImage remains a private, customer-first company with a mission to provide innovative enterprise imaging solutions to the healthcare industry. ScImage’s unique single-database PICOM365 enterprise platform delivers end-to-end imaging workflow for Cardiology, Radiology, Women’s Health, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology and more. Scalable from a single physician practice to a multi-hospital enterprise, PICOM365 is customizable and can be delivered on-premise, in the Cloud, or as a hybrid. The perfect synchrony created between on-site and Cloud resources allows PICOM365 to provide secure VPN-less image exchange solutions among legacy silo systems, Cloud users, and various EHR systems. Learn more at scimage.com.

--

About Peak Surgery Center/ National Cardiovascular Management

Peak Surgery Center is a joint venture between Peak Heart & Vascular - a multispecialty cardiovascular group with six office locations servicing Phoenix, Surprise, Glendale, Peoria, Avondale, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, and the surrounding communities - and National Cardiovascular Management (NCM), a premier cardiovascular management services consulting firm and physician partner. Each NCM partner facility is customized to enhance patient experience, improve physician quality of life, and deliver a sustainable ROI.

Peak Surgery Center of Avondale, Arizona was the first of two projects developed in conjunction with NCM. The ASC will anchor Akos Medical Campus, a property comprising two 68,000-square-foot medical office buildings and will feature two 800-square-foot cardiac catheterization labs, equipped with fixed C-arms and other advanced operating room equipment. An urgent care clinic will also be added to the campus and a second cath lab is slated to open at their Surprise, AZ location later this year. Learn more at peakheart.com and cardiovascularmgmt.com.