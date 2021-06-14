Best Cyclotron Systems, a TeamBest Global Company, Announces New 100 MeV Variable Energy Cyclotron Proton Therapy System
BEIJING, CHINA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Cyclotron Systems (BCS) and Best Medical International (BMI) of the TeamBest Global Group of Companies (TBG), are proud to introduce a compact, cost-effective proton cyclotron for treating medical conditions such as pediatric, eye, head/neck, breast, lung, brain and pancreatic cancers, neurological/cardiovascular abnormalities and other medical ailments. The cyclotron system includes a support platform, such as a robotic chair, patient table, and one or more NEW Design Compact Gantries for one or more treatment rooms. This system will use Best CORVUS Treatment Planning Platform, the very first IMRT treatment planning system developed in the world by Best NOMOS.
TBG will also supply unique cost-effective gantry systems that occupy limited space suitable for hospital environment. The system will also include Cone Beam CT or other imaging modalities, record and verifications systems and other QC/QA accessories. The Best Cyclotron Proton Therapy System will be customized based on the needs and requirements of the health care center.
TBG Companies, in partnership with Best Cure Foundation, can establish these as part of an existing medical/cancer center or create a new comprehensive center for treating pediatric and other cancers, as well as non-malignant diseases.
Some of the features the 100 MeV Best Cyclotron Proton Therapy System include, but not limited to:
– Cost effective single, double or multi-room treatment modalities
– Fixed beam set up, robotic chair, unique gantry designs and configurations
– Ideally suited for treating Pediatric, Eye, Head/Neck, Breast, Lung, Brain, and Pancreatic Cancers as well as non-malignant (benign tumors) at Comprehensive Cancer Facilities and other Multi-Specialty Institutions
– Custom configurations and designs
– Easy to operate and maintain
– Partnerships with TBG Companies and Best Cure Foundation (a Non-Profit Non-Governmental Organization)
TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) are planning to establish hundreds of cyclotrons and other systems worldwide for Radioisotope Production, Research, Green Energy, etc., and operate them for more efficient Medical Diagnosis/Treatment/Research and Green Energy Developments.
For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cyclotron Systems, Best ABT Molecular Imaging, Best NOMOS and Best Cure Foundation, please visit:
www.teambest.com
www.bestcyclotron.com
www.bestabt.com
www.bestnomos.com
www.bestcure.md
Related links:
June 10, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543378171/best-cyclotron-systems-a-teambest-global-company-announces-upgrade-of-their-best-35-70-mev-proton-cyclotron-to-1000-a
June 7, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542980693/best-cyclotron-systems-is-introducing-a-new-15-to-35-mev-variable-energy-high-current-proton-cyclotron
June 3, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542873405/best-cyclotron-systems-is-introducing-a-new-6-15-mev-compact-high-current-variable-energy-proton-cyclotron
June 2, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/542779591/best-abt-a-teambest-global-company-introduces-best-sub-compact-model-200-self-shielded-cyclotron-for-radioisotopes
June 8, 2021 Press Release:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/543189202/open-letter-to-all-americans-residents-of-usa-to-join-best-cure-foundation-teambest-global-proud-american-party
To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here