Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, returns to unrestricted operations with discretionary COVID precautions in place

11 June 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Consistent with the Supreme Court of Missouri’s May 28, 2021, order providing that, effective June 15, 2021, Missouri courts will no longer be required to conduct court proceedings and courthouse activities pursuant to previously prescribed operational directives, effective June 15, 2021, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announces its return to unrestricted operations.

Until further order of this court, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will exercise its discretion to retain certain COVID protections that were in place prior to its return to unrestricted operations, but to eliminate others. Visitors to the courthouse will remain required to satisfy routine COVID-19 screening criteria as a condition of entry into the building, regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated persons will no longer be required to wear face coverings or to socially distance while in the courthouse. Those who are not fully vaccinated will remain required to wear face coverings and to socially distance at all times in all areas of the courthouse.

For additional information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, please call the clerk’s office at (816) 889-3600.

Contact: Kimberly Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

Newsroom - WD