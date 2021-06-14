Expertise recently named Elysium Marketing Group one of the Best Marketing Consultants in Philadelphia
Elysium Marketing Group is pleased to have been recognized as one of the Best Marketing Consulting Companies in the Philadelphia region by Expertise
I’m excited when my team receives recognition for their talent and dedication. Nothing is better than getting recognized for the work we do to make our clients successful”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES , June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expertise recently named Elysium Marketing Group one of the Best Marketing Consultants in Philadelphia.
Out of 329 marketing consultants in the Philadelphia area, Expertise selected Elysium Marketing Group to be featured as part of their top 10 local agencies. The goal was to connect people with the top local marketing experts based on in-depth research and reviews.
Marketing consultants were scored based upon more than 25 variables across five main categories: Availability, Qualifications, Reputation, Experience, and Professionalism. Of the 329 Marketing Consultants that were reviewed, 201 were curated and 10 were picked.
“I’m excited when my team receives recognition for their talent and dedication. Nothing is better than getting recognized for the work we do to make our clients successful,” said President and Founder, Elyse Lupin.
Elysium is a women-owned, cross-functional marketing agency that offers the expertise of a large agency combined with the personalization of a boutique agency. All-inclusive services include Marketing Strategy, Branding Strategy, Digital Marketing, Marketing Creative, Website Development, and Design.
Elysium Marketing Group is proud to be one of the Best Marketing Consultants in Philadelphia and strives to bring the best services to their clients.
Elysium is a women-owned, cross-functional, cross-industry agency that boasts the experience and ability of a large firm, but with the flexibility and personal touch of a boutique agency. We're happy to be your one-stop shop, so we can ensure all parts of your marketing strategy and creative content are connected and working efficiently to give you the highest ROI possible.
