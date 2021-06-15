Falcon Wealth Planning Announces Appointment of New Managing Director
Michael Jensen, CFP® to lead Falcon Wealth Orange County as New Managing Director
My goal is to build upon Falcon’s success by helping more clients reach their financial goals through holistic, customized, and actionable investment and tax advice.”IRVINE, CA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning (https://www.FalconWealthPlanning.com), one of the fastest growing Registered Investment Advisory firms nationwide, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Jensen, CFP® as the new Managing Director of its Orange County office.
— Michael Jensen, CFP®
Michael joins with almost 10 years of financial planning experience and has proven himself to be a leader and innovator in the industry. Michael is passionate about holistic financial planning, using a direct, personalized approach to help clients navigate all critical life events and make informed decisions to live the lives they want. In addition to leadership, Michael possesses an impressive set of skills as a forward-looking, growth minded Financial Planner.
“This partner role will allow Michael to utilize his entrepreneurial spirit to help in the hyper-growth of Falcon,” said Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, Principal of Falcon Wealth Planning. “His care and respect for the industry makes him a perfect fit with what we are trying to achieve here, and his client focused mentality is in great alignment with Falcon Wealth’s knowledge that we are not selling products but rather selling brain.”
Michael is the perfect addition to help Falcon further expand its footprint across Southern California and is excited to take on his new role of Managing Director of Orange County, explaining, “I am thrilled to work with Falcon’s clients in Orange County. Together with our Irvine based team we will continue to raise the bar redefining fiduciary standards for the wealth management industry by delivering a more personalized approach to our clients. My goal is to build upon Falcon’s success by helping more clients reach their financial goals through holistic, customized, and actionable investment and tax advice.”
Falcon has been rapidly growing in 2021 and is on track for yet another 50%+ year in assets under management growth. Additionally, Falcon’s staff has doubled in size, and the firm is currently planning to move to a 40,000 square foot facility. Gabriel adds, “Our goal is not to be the biggest or the fastest growing firm, but the place where everyone wants to work and truly be the best in what we do. Having top talent working at Falcon will allow us to be one of the premier firms in the country. Michael Jensen adds a critical piece to our core philosophy and by continuing to hire grade ‘A’ players we will have clients looking to work with a grade ‘A’ firm.”
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning firm (https://www.FalconWealthPlanning.com) designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor providing comprehensive financial planning and specializing in tax efficient retirement income.
