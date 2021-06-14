Freeport Street Closure for Pipe Replacement

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a one-day road closure on Freeport Street (State Route 2011) June 22, 2021 for a pipe replacement in Clinton Township, Butler County.

Work will be done on Freeport Street beginning June 22, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m. Work is weather permitting with an alternative date of June 23, 2021.

The affected area is from Main Street in Saxonburg to the intersection of State Route 228.

Motorists should detour using the following route: State Route 228 to State Route 356 to State Route 2010 (Winfield Road) to State Route 2011 (Freeport Street).

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.