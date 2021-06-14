The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will conduct a virtual rate hearing to hear testimony from First Community Insurance Company and receive public comment on their proposed rate filings. The hearing information is available here.
The record is open for public comment through June 30, 2021. Public comment may be submitted at the rate hearing or emailed to ratehearings@floir.com with the subject line “First Community Insurance Company.”
You just read:
First Community Insurance Company Virtual Public Rate Hearing
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.