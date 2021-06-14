Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Community Insurance Company Virtual Public Rate Hearing

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will conduct a virtual rate hearing to hear testimony from First Community Insurance Company and receive public comment on their proposed rate filings. The hearing information is available here.

The record is open for public comment through June 30, 2021. Public comment may be submitted at the rate hearing or emailed to ratehearings@floir.com with the subject line “First Community Insurance Company.”

