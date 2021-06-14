06-14-2021 MegaMillions Million Dollar Ticket Sold in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was purchased at Kroger #813 on Suncrest Drive in Morgantown.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers for the Tuesday, June 8 drawing and purchased another play, worth $2, on the same play slip. The five numbers were 9, 22, 39, 41, and 54. This person did not match the Mega Ball or buy the multiplier.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

MegaMillions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option that can increase your prize two to five times depending on the Megaplier number selected for each draw.