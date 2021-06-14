Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,039 in the last 365 days.

06-14-2021 MegaMillions Million Dollar Ticket Sold in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was purchased at Kroger #813 on Suncrest Drive in Morgantown.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers for the Tuesday, June 8 drawing and purchased another play, worth $2, on the same play slip. The five numbers were 9, 22, 39, 41, and 54. This person did not match the Mega Ball or buy the multiplier.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

MegaMillions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option that can increase your prize two to five times depending on the Megaplier number selected for each draw.

You just read:

06-14-2021 MegaMillions Million Dollar Ticket Sold in Morgantown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.