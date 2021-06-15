Auto-ISAC Appoints Dr. Martin Emele New European Regional Director
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) today announced the appointment of Dr. Martin Emele as the European Regional Director (ERD). In this role, Dr. Emele will be responsible for establishing and leading the European Regional Branch of the Auto-ISAC. Dr. Emele’s appointment will be effective as of today.
Dr. Emele has been the Vice President Cybersecurity Public Affairs and Governmental Relations at the Bosch Group since 2018. In this position he actively engaged with government agencies, which included the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), and other private sector entities and associations. He is a member of the EU Stakeholder Cybersecurity Certification Group, which directly advises the European Commission and ENISA on strategic questions regarding cybersecurity.
In addition, Dr. Emele co-chairs the Federation of German Industry (BDI) working group on cybersecurity and industry protection, which represents the German voice of industry on cybersecurity topics. As head of the Automotive Cybersecurity product group at Bosch subsidiary ETAS, he was also responsible for the security business of ETAS’ subsidiary ESCRYPT . Dr. Emele has more than 15 years of cybersecurity experience in the automotive industry and holds a PhD and diploma in computer science from the University of Stuttgart.
Dr. Emele stated the outlook for the European Auto-ISAC: "My vision for the next few years is to establish a strong community in Europe where automotive OEMs and suppliers actively collaborate to share security issues and resolve them quickly. We need to develop a robust global sharing practice built on trust and awareness to ensure that relevant information is shared and does not remain in small circles. This also means that we do not want segregated European and U.S. ISACs, but a truly global Auto-ISAC, because attackers are operating on a global scale as well. I firmly believe that only together as one strong team we can protect our customers and increase the resilience of our organizations, because an attack on one is an attack on all."
Going forward, the European Regional Director will establish a regional Auto-ISAC presence in Europe by shepherding close coordination and alignment with European-based Auto-ISAC members and other automotive companies who have yet to join. This includes crafting alliances with key partners including the European Automobile Manufacturer Association (ACEA) and the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA), as well as government agencies such as the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).
“This major milestone in our organization’s maturation is the culmination of over two years of focused planning by members and staff. We believe that this step will not only directly benefit our many European-based members, but the whole of the industry. We are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Emele’s caliber to champion our efforts in Europe,” said Kevin Tierney, Vice President Global Cybersecurity, General Motors, who serves as the Auto-ISAC's Chairman.
The Auto-ISAC has had global representation since its inception and now shall have presence in Europe to better serve its members. Members include light and heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers, and suppliers.
